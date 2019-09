CODE VEIN: Tutorial Video Teaching Us About Gameplay Mechanics Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch

Bandai Namco has shared a tutorial video for the long-awaited Code Vein , teaching us everything there is to know about the game's mechanics.

In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood.

After a bunch of delays, Bandai Namco's long-awaited, and highly anticipatedis launching tomorrow; finally becoming available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have already had the chance to play, as Bandai Namco released the game's demo earlier this month. PC players, however, will finally be able to experience the game tomorrow.While some people may have already played the game, some my still not be too familiar with the game's main mechanics — particularly Blood Codes(or character classes) and how these affect gameplay by adding new Gifts(skills) that better suit each player's needs.For those who may still not have a solid grasp on the mechanics in, Bandai Namco has released a tutorial video to get players ready for tomorrow's release.Check it out:

Code Vein will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of September.