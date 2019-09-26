CODE VEIN: Tutorial Video Teaching Us About Gameplay Mechanics Released Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
After a bunch of delays, Bandai Namco's long-awaited, and highly anticipated Code Vein is launching tomorrow; finally becoming available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).
Bandai Namco has shared a tutorial video for the long-awaited Code Vein, teaching us everything there is to know about the game's mechanics.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have already had the chance to play Code Vein, as Bandai Namco released the game's demo earlier this month. PC players, however, will finally be able to experience the game tomorrow.
While some people may have already played the game, some my still not be too familiar with the game's main mechanics — particularly Blood Codes(or character classes) and how these affect gameplay by adding new Gifts(skills) that better suit each player's needs.
For those who may still not have a solid grasp on the mechanics in Code Vein, Bandai Namco has released a tutorial video to get players ready for tomorrow's release.
Check it out:
In the not too distant future, a mysterious disaster has brought collapse to the world as we know it. Towering skyscrapers, once symbols of prosperity, are now lifeless graves of humanity’s past pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. At the center of the destruction lies a hidden society of Revenants called Vein. This final stronghold is where the remaining few fight to survive, blessed with Gifts of power in exchange for their memories and a thirst for blood.
Code Vein will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 27th of September.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]