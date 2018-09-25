COOLER Gets The Spotlight In This New DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Tease

Cooler is ready to unleash his rampage on our heroes! Will you be able to stop his power? Get ready to team up with Cooler and Android 17 when DLC #4 launches for #DRAGONBALLFighterZ



Order our FighterZ Pass today to unlock all our mighty warriors! https://t.co/LD5kGd1u9X pic.twitter.com/el85KZF0Ya