COOLER Gets The Spotlight In This New DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Tease

has shared a small video teasingarrival towill be joined bywith the launch ofThe short video does three things: it shows a little bit ofin action, it shows a transformation and gives us a description of his statistics as a fighter.In the quick action video, we can see just a glimpse of hisactivation, we know he has some sort of divekick and we can see his regular range attack.In the video below that we can see his transformation from base form and a quick combo performed on an opponent.The graphic on the right is a description of his abilities, we know he has a great reach on his opponent and is mainly a power character with a good amount of speed. Energy and technique are really low.reminds players that thewill unlock all the warriors introduced to the game.