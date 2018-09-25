COOLER Gets The Spotlight In This New DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Tease
Bandai Namco US has shared a small video teasing Cooler's arrival to Dragon Ball FighterZ. Cooler will be joined by Android 17 with the launch of DLC #4.
Developer Arc System Works' anime fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, has released a short video tease for the upcoming DLC character, Cooler. Here is more information on him.
RELATED: Android 17 Joins The Fight In New DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Gameplay
The short video does three things: it shows a little bit of Cooler in action, it shows a transformation and gives us a description of his statistics as a fighter.
In the quick action video, we can see just a glimpse of his Super activation, we know he has some sort of divekick and we can see his regular range attack.
In the video below that we can see his transformation from base form and a quick combo performed on an opponent.
The graphic on the right is a description of his abilities, we know he has a great reach on his opponent and is mainly a power character with a good amount of speed. Energy and technique are really low.
Bandai reminds players that the FighterZ Pass will unlock all the warriors introduced to the game.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]