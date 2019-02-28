DEVIL MAY CRY 5 Gets Its Final Trailer Ahead Of Its Release; Contains A Bunch Of Spoilers
Fans have been waiting for the longest time for Capcom to deliver a new Devil May Cry title; especially since the last entry in the acclaimed hack and slash series was released almost 10 years ago.
Capcom has released the final trailer for the long-awaited Devil May Cry 5, while also warning us that it contains plenty of spoilers. Check it out.
Thankfully, we are only a mere week away from Devil May Cry 5's release, which promises to bring back all of the elements that have made the series a household name — and fans couldn't be happier about it.
Because we're getting closer to the game's release date — coming out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 8th of March — Capcom has released the final trailer for Devil May Cry 5, and it is a quite spoilery one.
The final trailer for Devil May Cry 5 — as revealed by the developers themselves — brings a bunch of spoilers that may ruin the experience for some players, with some yet-to-be-revealed characters and maybe a few plot points that give away part of the game's story.
So, now that you have been warned about the spoilers, feel free to watch the video and join the rest of us who clicked on it and now simply can't wait until the game finally releases next week.
Take a look:
A new demonic invasion has begun with the seeds of a demon tree being sown in Red Grave City. Now fully equipped with his trusty Red Queen and Blue Rose, and a new arsenal of rad robot hands thanks to his partner Nico, Nero must rise up to this new impossible task. With such insane amount of energy and destruction emanating from this surprise invasion, the stage is now set for the latest chapter of the “Sons of Sparda” saga.
Devil May Cry 5 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 8th of March in 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]