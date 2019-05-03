DEVIL MAY CRY V: Brand New Nero Gameplay Trailer Streamed Ahead Of Game's Release

With Devil May Cry 5 just a few days away, this hasn't stopped Capcom from revealing a new gameplay trailer for Nero! Hit the jump to check out all of the goodies in store!

" Years have passed since the events of Devil May Cry 4 , and a lot has happened. Young demon hunter Nero has lost his Devil Bringer demon arm… but hey! He's now heading his own branch of the demon-hunting business Devil May Cry . To make up for that lost arm, and keep his style rankings up, he's enlisted the help of expert craftswoman Nico, a brand new character in the series, to lend a hand and build different types of prosthetic arms that unlock new badass combat abilities and devastating powers."

With a storyline like that, its hard for any fans of the series to get even more excited for the latest and greatest in the Devil May Cry series. But that will not stop Capcom from trying! Just days ahead of its release, a brand new Nero promo video was streamed. Check it out below!

In the video we are shown some more of the talented style moves the player will be able to do with Nero. Excited for the new game? Maybe even the new characters and moves? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Devil May Cry V releases on March 8th on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC!