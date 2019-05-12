DRAGON BAL Z: KAKAROT - Bandai Namco Reveals That Classic Vehicles From The Series Will Be Added
Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have decided to do something very interesting with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, as it has been revealed that players will have the chance to drive vehicles to explore the game's open world; after all, flying is a bit overrated.
Bandai Namco has revealed that players will have the chance to drive all kinds of vehicles from the Dragon Ball series in the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.
The developer has shared some information about these vehicles too, stating revealing that players will be able to fully customise them at their leisure by collecting specific parts or, if they cannot find the piece they need, by purchasing them.
What's even more interesting is the sheer amount of vehicles that players will be able to drive in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and a recently released clip gives us a look at the classic Stomp Cycle and the famous car from the beloved episode in which Goku and Piccolo get their driver's license.
Take a look:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
