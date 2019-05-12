DRAGON BAL Z: KAKAROT - Bandai Namco Reveals That Classic Vehicles From The Series Will Be Added

Bandai Namco has revealed that players will have the chance to drive all kinds of vehicles from the Dragon Ball series in the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot .

Vroom, Vroom! Help Goku get around in style by collecting spare parts and building his next ride. #DBZKAKAROT



Vroom, Vroom! Help Goku get around in style by collecting spare parts and building his next ride. #DBZKAKAROT

Start your next Dragon Ball adventure by pre-ordering DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT:







Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 have decided to do something very interesting with, as it has been revealed that players will have the chance to drive vehicles to explore the game's open world; after all, flying is a bit overrated.The developer has shared some information about these vehicles too, stating revealing that players will be able to fully customise them at their leisure by collecting specific parts or, if they cannot find the piece they need, by purchasing them.What's even more interesting is the sheer amount of vehicles that players will be able to drive in, and a recently released clip gives us a look at the classic Stomp Cycle and the famous car from the beloved episode in which Goku and Piccolo get their driver's license.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.