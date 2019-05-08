DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Bandai Namco Has Released Some Screenshots Of Janemba
Bandai Namco took the opportunity, during this past EVO 2019, to finally, and officially reveal Janemba as one of the playable characters in Arc System Works' critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ.
New batch of high definition screenshots for Janemba in Dragon Ball FighterZ shared online ahead of the character's release in just a few more days. Check it out!
While the character had been rumored for a while, it was nice to finally have some confirmation about Janemba actually being part of the FighterZ Pass 2 for Dragon Ball FighterZ. Not only that, but we also got an official release date, which will see Janemba becoming available for players on the 8th of August.
Janemba's release date is just around the corner, but Bandai Namco has decided to treat fans of Dragon Ball FighterZ to a small batch of high definition screenshots ahead of the character's release date so, without further ado, be sure to take a look at them down below.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
