DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Bandai Namco Has Released Some Screenshots Of Janemba

Prepare to harness this evil by getting your #DBFZ Season Pass today: https://t.co/qBSpAZa7qh pic.twitter.com/n5b0BJvHVE — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 5, 2019















Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Bandai Namco took the opportunity, during this past EVO 2019, to finally, and officially reveal Janemba as one of the playable characters in Arc System Works' critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ. While the character had been rumored for a while, it was nice to finally have some confirmation about Janemba actually being part of the FighterZ Pass 2. Not only that, but we also got an official release date, which will see Janemba becoming available for players on August 8th. Janemba's release date is just around the corner, but Bandai Namco has decided to treat fans to a small batch of high definition screenshots ahead of the character's release date.