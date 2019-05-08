DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Bandai Namco Has Released Some Screenshots Of Janemba

Just announced at #EVO2019 : Janemba will be joining DRAGON BALL FighterZ on August 8th! Prepare to harness this evil by getting your #DBFZ Season Pass today: https://t.co/qBSpAZa7qh pic.twitter.com/n5b0BJvHVE

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.