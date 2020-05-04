DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Gives New Details Of Upcoming DLC

Following the success of the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game, new DLC is coming. With that, some new details have emerged ahead of the release. Hit the jump for more info!

Bandai Namco Entertainment and CyberConnect2 released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, this past January and upon release was a massive success for fans. The game tackles the Dragon Ball franchise in a completely new direction, from its traditional fighting game mechanics. This newest game tells the story of Goku, in an RPG style of gameplay.

The game's story follows Goku's like from the Saiyan saga, up until the Buu saga; allowing fans to live the most exciting battles of the series. Once the game has been beaten, the game promised more DLC releases that would come, that can be easily downloaded with the season pass. Aside from that small bit of information, not much news has been given on the DLC, until now.

Within the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was revealed that the game's newest DLC will be broken up into two parts. The title for the first DLC episode has been titled "A New Power Awakens Part 1" and will feature Goku and Vegeta encountering Beerus and Whis and using their god powers to battle Beerus, after defeating Whis.





Excited for the new DLC? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Part 1 is set to release this spring and part 2 will come later this year.