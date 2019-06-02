ETRIAN ODYSSEY NEXUS 3DS Game Shares Its Launch Trailer
The official Nintendo YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.14-minute launch trailer for the new Nintendo 3DS game Etrian Odyssey Nexus. The game is available right now and has players explore labyrinths in Lemuria which are full of challenges and FOEs.
Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing Nintendo 3DS game, Etrian Odyssey Nexus, has shared its new launch trailer. Here is more information on the new project.
The launch trailer is introducing the game to players, it shows off the mechanics of its core gameplay, showcases the expeditions players will be taking, the enemies roaming around the path and gives informaiton on the Launch Edition of the game.
The Launch Edition includes the following: Vivian pin, art book and the game in an outer box. The final Etrian installment on the 3DS has 19 playable classes, difficulty setting-swap and a new story. The single player game is available for purchase in the Nintendo eShop.
A royal decree from Princess Persephone has prompted the gathering of the realm's greatest explorers to the floating city of Maginia. Their goal - uncovering the mysteries of the archipelago of Lemuria, home to a great Yggdrasil Tree. Recruit explorers from 19 classes spanning the entire Etrian series, including the brand new "Hero" class, before setting out to Lemuria in search of treasure and glory!
Etrian Odyssey Nexus is out on February 5
