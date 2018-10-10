ETRIAN ODYSSEY NEXUS Game Reveals New English Trailer

Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing Nintendo 3DS game, Etrian Odyssey Nexus, has shared a new English trailer. Here is more information on the title and its official release date.

The official AtlusUSA YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.28 minute trailer for the upcoming single-player Nintendo 3DS game, Etrain Odyssey Nexus. The video states this is the final adventure for the franchise, the last Etrian installment on the 3DS.



Fan-favorite classes will be included and an all-new hero class joins the fray. The game will include the iconic characters from the franchise, 19 playable classes and a bunch of labyrinths that players can spend a long time on.



The company promises various things on the game: meeting eccentric characters like Shilleka or Vivian, exploring and mapping treacherous dungeons, revived game mechanics, force boost and force break and battling fearsome beasts. The launch edition of the title will include a Vivian pin and an art book.



Etrian Odyssey Nexus has a release date of February 5, 2019 and will be available for the Nintendo 3DS. Yuji Himukai is the designer, Yuzo Koshiro is the soundtrack composer and Atlus is both developing and publishing it.





