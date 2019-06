FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Check Out These Character Images For Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, and Barret

Introducing just some of the heroes of #FinalFantasy VII Remake - here are Cloud Strife, Barret Wallace, Aerith Gainsborough and Tifa Lockhart. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/TyX3TTR9Dk — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 13, 2019















In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?

Fans of the Final Fantasy series have been waiting to get more news about the highly anticipatedfor quite some time, and thankfully Square Enix delivered during this year's E3; giving us an official, and hopefully definitive, release date — which will see the game launchin on theResident Evil fans can sympathize with the Final Fantasy fans, as they too had to wait for quite a long time for theremake to release, and it was well-worth the wait; giving fans hope that the end result for thewill also be well-received by fans and general audiences alike.As the E3 wraps up, Square Enix has shared some new high definition character images for the; this time focusing on the game's main protagonists Cloud Strife, Tifa Lockhart, Barret Wallace, and Aerith Gainsborough.Take a look:



Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.