 FIRE EMBLEM HEROES Mobile Game Earned $230 Million In 2018
Video Games Headlines Videos

FIRE EMBLEM HEROES Mobile Game Earned $230 Million In 2018

FIRE EMBLEM HEROES Mobile Game Earned $230 Million In 2018

Developer Intelligent Systems' free-to-play tactical role-playing game, Fire Emblem Heroes, earned $230 million in 2018. Here is more information on the title.

MemoAcebo | 1/4/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: ANN
Sensor Tower has shared its latest report on the hit mobile games from Nintendo: Fire Emblem HeroesDragalia Lost, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Super Mario Run. These four titles have earned a combined whopping $348 million in 2018 which is 15% more than 2017.

Heroes itself earned more than $230 million worldwide which is the 66% of the grand total from these games. The title has become a huge hit all around the world and not just Japan. Dragalia Lost earned $58.4 million in 2018. The game debuted in 2017 and earned $16 million in its first two weeks after launch.

Pocket Camp got to $48.6 million and Super Mario Run hit the $10 million mark which is way less than the $31 million it made the year prior. Sensor Tower statest that Nintendo's focus will be on its next mobile release Mario Kart Tour. This project will launch in March and will feature in-app purchases.



Fire Emblem Heroes is out now for both iOS and Android
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...