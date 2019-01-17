FISHING STAR WORLD TOUR Video Game Reveals Release Date

Developer Wright Fler Studios upcoming fishing simulation game, Fishing Star World Tour, has announced its official release date. Here is more information.

The official Wright Flyer Studios YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.25-minute promotional video for the upcoming fishing simulation game Fishing Star World Tour. The video breakds down some of the game's mechanics, the various fish available in the game, the baits players can use and how the integration of Nintendo Labs products work.



The video game will hit the Nintendo e-Shop in 38 different countries on January 31st. The following languages will be available: Japanese, English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. The game's price tag is $29.99.



The joy-con controllers can be used seperately or together in different modes. If players combine these controllers, they can be used in order to operate a Nintendo Labo fishing rod shown in the video. There are more than 180 type of fish and 70 pieces of fishing gear.







Fishing Star World Tour hits the Nintendo e-Shop on January 31

