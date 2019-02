GOD EATER 3 Could Be Ported To The Nintendo Switch If Players Show Interest

We may have some good news for fans of the God Eater series, as God Eater 3 producers comment on the possibility of the game making its way into the Nintendo Switch; maybe a reality if fans show interest.

All of sudden, unknown life forms called “Oracle cells” begin their uncontrolled consumption of all life on Earth. Their ravenous appetite “devour” and remarkable adaptability earn them first dread, then awe, and finally the name “Aragami.” In the face of an enemy completely immune to conventional weapons, urban civilization collapses, and each day humanity is driven further and further toward extinction.

Bandai Namco and Marvelous'will be releasing for the PlayStation 4 and PC next week on the, although the game was already released in Japan in December of last year.In a recent interview with IGN, God Eater Producer Yusuke Tomizawa made some comments about the possibility ofmaking its way into the Nintendo Switch but, while he doesn't rule the possibility out, it my not be up to them to decide.", explained Tomizawa implying that they may have the last say, but they are still listening to fans of the series; expecting players to be vocal about wanting the game on the Switch.Yuya Tomiyama,Producer, interjects and adds to Tomizawa's sayings by letting us know that they are, indeed, aware of players' requests.Both Tomizawa and Tomiyama's comments on the possibility ofmaking its way into the Nintendo Switch are pretty reassuring, keeping in mind that Nintendo's handheld hybrid console has been getting a lot of positive attention pretty much since it was announced. Fans of the God Eater series have to be vocal about this, however, or they may never get the chance to playon-the-go.



God Eater 3 will be available for the PlayStation 4 and PC on the 8th of February.