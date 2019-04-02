GOD EATER 3 Could Be Ported To The Nintendo Switch If Players Show Interest
Bandai Namco and Marvelous' God Eater 3 will be releasing for the PlayStation 4 and PC next week on the 8th of February, although the game was already released in Japan in December of last year.
We may have some good news for fans of the God Eater series, as God Eater 3 producers comment on the possibility of the game making its way into the Nintendo Switch; maybe a reality if fans show interest.
In a recent interview with IGN, God Eater Producer Yusuke Tomizawa made some comments about the possibility of God Eater 3 making its way into the Nintendo Switch but, while he doesn't rule the possibility out, it my not be up to them to decide.
"After the announcement, we heard a lot of people saying that they wanted God Eater on portable systems. As I mentioned earlier, God Eater 3 exists on the PS4/PC in the way that it does because we prioritized brushing up the quality. I feel like it’s necessary for us to listen to what the users have to say, including those on the Nintendo Switch", explained Tomizawa implying that they may have the last say, but they are still listening to fans of the series; expecting players to be vocal about wanting the game on the Switch.
Yuya Tomiyama, God Eater 3 Producer, interjects and adds to Tomizawa's sayings by letting us know that they are, indeed, aware of players' requests.
"There are plenty of people who can’t use their TVs to play games when they’re at home, and we consistently have requests from those people come in. So, we’re cognizant of it to be sure."
Both Tomizawa and Tomiyama's comments on the possibility of God Eater 3 making its way into the Nintendo Switch are pretty reassuring, keeping in mind that Nintendo's handheld hybrid console has been getting a lot of positive attention pretty much since it was announced. Fans of the God Eater series have to be vocal about this, however, or they may never get the chance to play God Eater 3 on-the-go.
All of sudden, unknown life forms called “Oracle cells” begin their uncontrolled consumption of all life on Earth. Their ravenous appetite “devour” and remarkable adaptability earn them first dread, then awe, and finally the name “Aragami.” In the face of an enemy completely immune to conventional weapons, urban civilization collapses, and each day humanity is driven further and further toward extinction.
God Eater 3 will be available for the PlayStation 4 and PC on the 8th of February.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]