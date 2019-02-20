HYDE's Song MAD QUALIA Is Featured Heavily In This Extended DEVIL MAY CRY V Gameplay Trailer
There's no denying that Capcom's Devil May Cry V will be one of the biggest and most discussed video games of the year. With Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening and Devil May Cry 4 Director Hideaki Itsuno on board, there's a rather big chance that those who didn't enjoy Ninja Theory's take on Dante and Vergil in the controversial DMC: Devil May Cry will finally get what they have been waiting for.
The highly anticipated Devil May Cry V is finally coming to consoles and PC on March 8, 2019, and you can take a closer look at the upcoming Capcom video game in this all-new gameplay trailer right now...
A few months ago, the Japanese company has released a special gameplay trailer for Devil May Cry V, featuring Mad Qualia, a song created by HYDE (also known as Takarai Hideto), the renowned lead vocalist for the rock band L'Arc-en-Ciel, as well as for VAMPS (not to be confused with The Vamps).
Today, Capcom has shared an all-new DMCV video, this time with the full version of Mad Qualia, and you can listen to the song and watch the trailer down below. HYDE is not the only artist who has helped Itsuno and Capcom bring their vision to life, as the game's OST was also created by award-winning musicians such as Suicide Silence, Casey & Ali Edwards, and Jeff Rona & Rachel Fannan. Take a look:
A new demonic invasion has begun with the seeds of a demon tree being sown in Red Grave City. Now fully equipped with his trusty Red Queen and Blue Rose, and a new arsenal of rad robot hands thanks to his partner Nico, Nero must rise up to this new impossible task. With such insane amount of energy and destruction emanating from this surprise invasion, the stage is now set for the latest chapter of the “Sons of Sparda” saga.
Devil May Cry V is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC March 8, 2019.
