Inti Creates Finally Gives A Proper Announcement Trailer To DRAGON MARKED FOR DEATH For The PlayStation 4

Inti Creates' Dragon Marked for Death for the PlayStation 4 finally gets a proper announcement trailer, which gives players all the information they need about the soon-to-be-released title.

A few days ago we found out that Inti Creates had announced Dragon Marked for Death for the PlayStation 4, although details about the game itself were not revealed. The announcement itself was pretty bare-bones , but we do know that it is an action-adventure game with role-playing elements.

Dragon Marked for Death was initially announced as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. The game was released in January of 2019, and since the original launch it has been ported to Steam. As revealed by developer Inti Creates, the PlayStation 4 version will become available on Wednesday the 22nd of July.

Today Inti Creates has finally released a proper announcement trailer for Dragon Marked for Death — ahead of its release on the PlayStation 4 in just a few more weeks — revealing every little detail there is to know about the upcoming title, and in order to get players excited for the release.

The developer has also announced that by purchasing Dragon Marked for Death for the PlayStation 4 before the 4th of August, players will get access to an exclusive some exclusive DLC, which will give grant them the Striker Gear

If there is one thing left for Inti Creates to confirm, now that they've made the announcement official with this new trailer, is if Dragon Marked for Death will eventually allow cross-platform gameplay. We'll have to keep our fingers crossed and wait for an official announcement..

Take a look:

Dragon Marked For Death is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game where up to 4 players can play together in online multiplayer. The characters, known as the Dragonkblood Clan, have forged a pact with the Astral Dragon, which granted them special new powers.

Dragon Marked for Death is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC(Steam); expectes to release for the PlayStation 4 on Wednesday the 22nd of July.