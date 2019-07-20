JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: Arcade Game Delayed, New Trailer Released

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor has released a brand new trailer for the recently announced, delayed arcade game. Hit the jump for more information!

Hit manga and anime series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, is no stranger to the world of video games. However, while some game installments have been hit or miss; the series' latest venture, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor ,promises to mix up its gameplay with a new battle royale system. Originally, the game was set to release, in arcades, this summer but, recently, unveiled that the game would be delayed to later this winter. While this may come as a bit of a disappointment to fans, a new trailer was released to help wet the palette. Check out the new playable characters and footage below!







Excited for the new game release? JoJo's Bizarre Adenture: Last Survivor, is set to release in arcades, this winter!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE