 JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: Arcade Game Delayed, New Trailer Released
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor has released a brand new trailer for the recently announced, delayed arcade game. Hit the jump for more information!

marvelfreek94 | 7/20/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
Hit manga and anime series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, is no stranger to the world of video games. However, while some game installments have been hit or miss; the series' latest venture, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor ,promises to mix up its gameplay with a new battle royale system. Originally, the game was set to release, in arcades, this summer but, recently, unveiled that the game would be delayed to later this winter. While this may come as a bit of a disappointment to fans, a new trailer was released to help wet the palette. Check out the new playable characters and footage below!



Excited for the new game release? JoJo's Bizarre Adenture: Last Survivor, is set to release in arcades, this winter!
