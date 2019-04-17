JUMP FORCE: The Last 7 DLC Characters Have Been Unofficially Revealed
A while ago, some dataminers managed to access some files for Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco's Jump Force, revealing a list with all 9 of the fighters that would be joining the game's roster as part of the Jump Force Fighters Pass.
Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed that the rumored characters for Spike Chunsfot and Bandai Namco's Jump Force are, indeed, coming out in the coming months.
Bandai Namco has already revealed that the first two fighters to join Jump Force are Seto Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh! and All Might from My Hero Academia, who are allegedly going to be released at the same time the Fighters Pass becomes available in May, although we don't have official release dates for either of them just yet.
As revealed by Weekly Shonen Jump, we now have the names of the 7 remaining characters part of the Jump Force Fighters Pass; these being Hitsugaya Toshiro and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez from Bleach, Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia, Biscuit Krueger from Hunter X Hunter, Majin Buu from Dragon Ball Z, Uchiha Madara from Naruto, and Trafalgar Law from One Piece were, indeed, the remaining characters to join Jump Force.
Much like Seto Kaiba and All Might, we still don't have an official release date for the new characters, but now that Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed them it is only a matter of time until Bandai Namco begins releasing pics and trailers for all of them.
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
