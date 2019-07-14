KILL LA KILL: IF new Promos For Ryuko And Satsuki!

The latest Kill La Kill game is approaching its release date; with a few tricks up its sleeves. Hit the jump to check out what dual weielding looks like!

Arc System Works is set to bring the sylistic flair and gritty attitude of Kill la Kill, into the world of fighting games. Kill la Kill: IF will pit some of your favorite characters, from the series, against each other. Complete with insults and dynamic movements and animations, it will be hard not to feel like the player is apart of the show. Another cool version for a couple of the characters, is dual weild mode. As of now we can expect Ryuko Matoi and Satsuki Kiryuinto to show that two blade are better than one. Two new promo videos for them were released that can be seen below!













Excited for the new game? Kill la Kill:IF will be releasing on PC, Switch and PS4 (demo out now) on July 26th; and the Nintendo Switch demo will release on July 22nd. Share your thoughts on the characters or videos in the usual spot!

