KINGDOM HEARTS 3: New Release Date Revealed For The ReMIND DLC

New information has been unveiled for the new Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC. Hit the jump to find out the release date of the new ReMIND DLC!

Fans who experienced the end of Kingdom Hearts 3 were left with more questions than answers and due to that, the forthcoming DLC was more craved than expected. Now, after the trailer for ReMIND dropped a few days ago, fans finally got the news that was being begged for for so long; a release date.







When can fans expect the release of the epilogue to the third installment? Thanks to the State of Play stream; it can be expected that the DLC will be releasing January 23rd 2020 for PS4 and February 25th for Xbox One. Excited for the new release date news? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE