KINGDOM HEARTS III: Re:Mind DLC Has A Special Bonus Surprise For Fans

The new DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 is fast approaching, and with it a special surprise for some lucky fans. Hit the jump to see what is coming!

Kingdom Hearts 3 has been one of the most anticipated games in the franchise and many fans spent years growing and changing before even a trailer was released. ow, with the game out, the fanbase can breathe a collective sigh of relief that the wait is finally over. However, with the question of upcoming DLC, the lingering dread of another long wait began to loom over the heads of many keyblade wielders young and old. Thankfully, fans only have to wait about 1 more week for that DLC! Except now there is a new special feature that could be included for anyone that wishes to purchase it. The average retail price for the DLC has been listed as $29.99 USD but for an extra ten dollars fans can get an added goodie of a recording of the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra -World of Tres, from Osaka!











Excited got the new DLC? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place! Kingdom Hearts 3: Re Mind launches on PS4 on January 23rd and on Xbox One on February 25th!

