KINGDOM HEARTS III: Square Enix Unveils New In-Game Selfie Feature
The long-awaited video-game Kingdom Hearts III is just a week away. It's set to be chock-full of interesting features and fun things to do - so much so that, with just a week left until release, more are still being revealed.
Square Enix recently took to social media to share some selfies, but not just any selfies, selfies from Kingdom Hearts III. Thereby revealing that Sora will be able to take photos using his Gummiphone.
Square Enix recently took to social media (@KINGDOMHEARTS) to share some in-game photos from Kingdom Hearts III wherein Sora has evidently turned on the self-facing camera on his Gummiphone and snapped some selfies. You'll be able to take these "on the fly" as you explore the game's many fantasy-themed worlds.
What's even cooler is that it appears your in-game friends will take notice of your selfie-game and interact - like Woody tipping his hat, and the rest of the characters looking towards the camera. Check out the tweet in-question below:
Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 25th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
