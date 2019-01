KINGDOM HEARTS III: Square Enix Unveils New In-Game Selfie Feature

The long-awaited video-game Kingdom Hearts III is just a week away. It's set to be chock-full of interesting features and fun things to do - so much so that, with just a week left until release, more are still being revealed.Square Enix recently took to social media () to share some in-game photos from Kingdom Hearts III wherein Sora has evidently turned on the self-facing camera on his Gummiphone and snapped some selfies. You'll be able to take these "on the fly" as you explore the game's many fantasy-themed worlds.What's even cooler is that it appears your in-game friends will take notice of your selfie-game and interact - like Woody tipping his hat, and the rest of the characters looking towards the camera. Check out the tweet in-question below: