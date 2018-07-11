KINGDOM HEARTS III: The Cast Of The BIG HERO 6 Film Will Be Reprising Their Roles In The Game

Most of Big Hero 6 's cast will be returning to their roles in the upcoming Kingdom Hearts sequel by Square Enix. Hit the jump to find out more information...

We knew Tangled's cast would be returning (Zachary Levi as Flynn and Mandy Moore as Rapunzel), we knew Frozen's cast would be returning (Josh Gad as Olaf and Kristen Bell as Anna), we knew Hercules' cast would be returning (Tate Donovan as Hercules and James Woods as Hades), and now thankfully we know Big Hero 6's cast will also be returning to their roles for Square Enix's upcoming Kingdom Hearts game.

it was announced that Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, Genisis Rodriguez, Jamie Chung, Khary Payton, will be returning to their roles of Hiro Yamada, Baymax, Honey Lemon, Go Go Tomago, and Wasabi in the upcoming roleplaying game.



However, the original voice actor for Wasabi, Damon Wayans Jr., is absent and the character will instead be voiecd by Payton who provided his voice to the character in the Big Hero 6 animated series. And also T.J. Miller, who voiced Fred, has been left out - most likely due to becoming quite the controversial figure over the last couple of months.



Kingdom Hearts III will be releasing for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 19th.