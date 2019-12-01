KINGDOM HEARTS III's Theme Song Has Leaked Online A Week Ahead Of Its Intended Release

The highly-anticipated theme-song of, Square Enix's upcoming video-game, Kingdom Hearts III "Face My Fears" has entirely leaked online. Hit the jump...

Square Enix's upcoming Kingdom Hearts III video-game will feature a highly-anticipated, original song from Skrillex and Hikaru Utada. The former American musician hasn't been involved with the franchise before now, however, the latter Japanese singer-songwriter has featured in multiple previous instalments.



The opening theme song for Kingdom Hearts III is called "Face My Fears" and is set to release on the 18th of January - a week before the game itself.

As the sequel itself has been long-awaited, there's a similar amount of hype attached to its theme-song alone.





"Face My Fears" has actually leaked online about a week prior to its intended release date. You can listen to it here , albeit unofficially, in its entirety. Snippets have been released through promos and trailers, however the full song has remained a mystery - until now.

The #KingdomHearts III opening theme song is a special collaboration between long-time #KH fan @Skrillex and @utadahikaru!



It's named "Face My Fears" and is coming out on January 18, 2019! #KH3sharethemagic pic.twitter.com/PZ0rN99CIK — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) September 28, 2018

