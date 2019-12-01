KINGDOM HEARTS III's Theme Song Has Leaked Online A Week Ahead Of Its Intended Release
Square Enix's upcoming Kingdom Hearts III video-game will feature a highly-anticipated, original song from Skrillex and Hikaru Utada. The former American musician hasn't been involved with the franchise before now, however, the latter Japanese singer-songwriter has featured in multiple previous instalments.
The highly-anticipated theme-song of, Square Enix's upcoming video-game, Kingdom Hearts III "Face My Fears" has entirely leaked online. Hit the jump...
The opening theme song for Kingdom Hearts III is called "Face My Fears" and is set to release on the 18th of January - a week before the game itself. As the sequel itself has been long-awaited, there's a similar amount of hype attached to its theme-song alone. Snippets have been released through promos and trailers, however the full song has remained a mystery - until now.
"Face My Fears" has actually leaked online about a week prior to its intended release date. You can listen to it here, albeit unofficially, in its entirety.
What do you think of "Face My Fears"? Are you looking forward to Kingdom Hearts III?
Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 25th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
