KINGDOM HEARTS: Live The Dream At Tokyo Disneyland
The Walt Disney Company has never been one to shy away from immersinve experiences and well thought out themes. Every property that becomes adapted, in any form, has the potential to remove you from the world you live in, into theirs. Now that level of fun and excitement will be brought to Tokyo DisneyLand in their Ambassador Hotel. With Kingdom Hearts releasing in a little over a week, it was only logical for Disney to make sure that the demographic who grew up with the franchise will be able to experience it in memorable ways. The hotel is now offering the chance for guests to stay in a Kingdom Hearts themed room! The key itself is based on the kingdom key and much like Sora's, will open doors just by waving your hand. Check out the photo below!
For the first time in recent memory, Disney parks are truly embracing the Kingdom Hearts brand; in this case they themed an entire hotel room after it!
The room itself will feature themed furniture and key art from games such as Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix and Kingdom Hearts 3. Guests will even be able to take home postcards as memories from their stay. Check them out below! The bookings for the room begin on January 30th, though it won't be available till March 26th. A special food menu has been anounced as well but the contents are not available as of yet. While the rooms will only be here till June 30th, will you be trying to book a stay? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
