Koei Tecmo Confirms The Return Of Raidou And Releases All-New DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Screenshots
Koei Tecmo has announced that Raidou, one of the hardest bosses you've encountered in the very first Dead or Alive, will return in the upcoming sixth entry. According to the Japanese publisher, his body was recovered and experimented on using DOATEC’s biotechnology, and while that leaves Raidou without a mind of his own, he has devolved into a madman who only craves strength and destruction.
There's no denying that Raidou was one of the hardest bosses in the very first Dead of Alive and Koei Tecmo has officially announced that this absolute madman will return in the upcoming sixth entry...
You can check out a bunch of new Raidou-related screenshots from the game down below, while Koei has also given us our first look at a brand new stage – Chinese Festival. Although it is a corner in the China Town, the ground is littered with unused fireworks, which may cause explosions if disturbed. It's a DoA game, so throwing your deadly opponents into an old neon sign will also boost the damage!
At the moment, Team Ninja is co-developing three major video games – Dead or Alive 6, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, and NiOh 2, as the studio has been recently teasing the return of the Ninja Gaiden series, but the bad news is that we're probably talking about a remaster of Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z. Dead or Alive will return in its sixth entry on the 1st of March for PS4, XO, and Steam.
Take a closer look at Raidou and the Chinese Festival stage in new Dead or Alive 6 screenshots below:
The Dead or Alive franchise is a AAA fighting game series produced by Koei Tecmo Games' Team NINJA. Composed of fast-paced 3D fighting games that began with the original Dead or Alive in 1996, Dead or Alive 6 will be the sixth entry in the series. This game features fighting entertainment with multi-tiered stages that are now both dynamic and critical parts of the competitive experience.
Dead or Alive 6 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 1, 2019.
