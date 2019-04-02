Konami Has Officially Announced A Brand New YU-GI-OH! Card Game For Nintendo Switch
Konami has announced a brand new Nintendo Switch exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, a completely fresh experience set in the beloved universe that will give you a chance to duel against characters from the Kazuki Takahashi-created anime series and also other players nationwide with the New Master Rules, the latest rules of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Official Card Game, according to Gematsu.
While we know next to nothing about Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution right now, first details will be revealed in the April 2019 issue of the V-Jump magazine (also used by Bandai Namco to announce new heroes joining their fighting extravaganza Jump Force), which is due out on February 21, 2019, so be sure to visit AnimeMojo and catch up on everything from this promising Yu-Gi-Oh! video game.
As a reminder, Yugi will also be a playable character in Jump Force, and even better, the hero will battle other characters from famous manga and anime properties using his card deck from Duel Monsters, allowing him to summon the likes of Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl, and Slifer the Sky Dragon. Unfortunately, it looks like Yugi will be the only hero from Yu-Gi-Oh! featured in Jump Force at launch.
