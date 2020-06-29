KONOSUBA: LABYRINTH OF HOPE AND GATHERING ADVENTURES PLUS Streams The Game's Opening Video

In a recent reveal, a brand new opening video for the upcoming dungeon RPG Konosuba: Labyrinth of Hope and Gathering Adventurers Plus has officially been released! Hit the jump to check it out!

In 2012, Natsume Akatsuki launched the series Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!, the light novel series published for 17 volumes and managed to spawn a manga series that is still in publication.

The series tells the story of a young man who dies and is granted the wish to be reborn in a fantasy world by a goddess named Aqua. The young man agrees and takes Aqua with him. From this point forward, the adventure raises in stakes as the young hero does his best to get Aqua back to the afterlife and defeat the demon king.

Following the success of the publications, the series was later greenlit for an anime, which premiered in 2017. The series was released through Studio Deen and consisted of 20 episodes and 2 OVAs. Not long after the fan praise for the series and comics, multiple video games were later released.

The most recent installment is an enhanced version of a previously released dungeon crawler RPG. The new game, Konosuba: Labyrinth of Hope and Gathering Adventurers Plus, will feature more quests, costumes, and rewards, along with many other goodies. To celebrate the upcoming release, publisher Entergram Co., Ltd. began streaming the game's opening video.

With the new game coming, it's hard not to get excited about the upcoming game. Fans of the series are sure to love this latest installment. Make sure to check out the brand new trailer, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

Konosuba: Labyrinth of Hope and Gathering Adventurers Plus will release on PS4 and Switch on August 27th!