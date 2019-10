Madara Uchiha Gets A Short Teaser Trailer For Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE

Madara Uchiha has finally gotten his very own teaser trailer for his debut in Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force , showing off some of his powerful techniques.

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Although it had been revealed via leaked dataminers earlier this year, Bandai Namco just recently officially revealed Madara Uchiha as one of the fighters that will be joining the roster in Spike Chunsoft'sWith the announcement, Bandai Namco only shared some in-game screenshots of Madara, but we didn't get the chance to see him in action with a proper gameplay trailer to give us an idea of what the character will play like.Today Bandai Namco has finally released a short teaser trailer for Madara Uchiha, which shows off some of his powerful techniques, as well as revealing that he will be joininglate in 2019.Check it out:

Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.