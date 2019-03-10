 Madara Uchiha Gets A Short Teaser Trailer For Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE
Video Games Headlines Videos

Madara Uchiha Gets A Short Teaser Trailer For Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE

Madara Uchiha Gets A Short Teaser Trailer For Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE

Madara Uchiha has finally gotten his very own teaser trailer for his debut in Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force, showing off some of his powerful techniques.

Josh Berger | 10/3/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: GameFragger
Although it had been revealed via leaked dataminers earlier this year, Bandai Namco just recently officially revealed Madara Uchiha as one of the fighters that will be joining the roster in Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force.

With the announcement, Bandai Namco only shared some in-game screenshots of Madara, but we didn't get the chance to see him in action with a proper gameplay trailer to give us an idea of what the character will play like.

Today Bandai Namco has finally released a short teaser trailer for Madara Uchiha, which shows off some of his powerful techniques, as well as revealing that he will be joining Jump Force late in 2019.

Check it out:





For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...