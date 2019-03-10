Madara Uchiha Gets A Short Teaser Trailer For Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE
Although it had been revealed via leaked dataminers earlier this year, Bandai Namco just recently officially revealed Madara Uchiha as one of the fighters that will be joining the roster in Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force.
Madara Uchiha has finally gotten his very own teaser trailer for his debut in Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force, showing off some of his powerful techniques.
With the announcement, Bandai Namco only shared some in-game screenshots of Madara, but we didn't get the chance to see him in action with a proper gameplay trailer to give us an idea of what the character will play like.
Today Bandai Namco has finally released a short teaser trailer for Madara Uchiha, which shows off some of his powerful techniques, as well as revealing that he will be joining Jump Force late in 2019.
Check it out:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]