MAGIA RECORD: PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA GAIDEN Launches A Countdown

The official Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden website has launhced a countdown that will finalize (get to 0) on Monday at 3:00 a.m. EST. The role-playing mobile game has inspired an anime series that will launch later this year.



There is no word on what this countdown is for, as soon as it is revealed, we will let you know. The game is a spinoff from the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime series and has its story take place in the Kamihama city. The protagonist Iroha Tamaki is looking for her sister but trouble ensues since the city is filled with a strange power and magical characters.



The game launched in August 2017 and is available for both iOS and Android devices, it is free to play with in-app purchases. A manga series adaptation debuted on August 24 and the game also inspired a stage play adaptation that ran from August to September.







The new heroine of Magia Record is Iroha, a magical girl on the hunt for her missing sister Ui in Kamihama. Also in Kamihama is Madoka, who's searching for the similarly-missing Homura.