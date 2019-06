MILLION ARTHUR: ARCANA BLOOD: Square Enix Has Just Released The 2D Fighting Game On Steam

For the first time on Steam, the incredible, over-the-top 2D fighter Million Arthur: Arcana Blood is ready to kick-off! Featuring many of the popular characters from the smash hit Million Arthur series as well as a variety of guest fighters!

— Square Enix and Team ARCANA's over-the-top 2D fighting game — hast just become available on Steam; seeing a worldwide release, as well as being localized outside of Japan for the first time.The game obviously be featuring characters from the Million Arthur series, but guest fighters from, and The King of Fighters series — namely Riesz, Koume Sakiyama, and Iori Yagami, respectively — will also be joining the game's roster.was also revealed, which will be including two Million Arthur-themed wallpapers and 5 tracks from the game composed by Yoko Shimomura — who has also worked with Square Enix on other projects such asand the Kingdom Hearts series — and is expected to become available on theCheck it out:



Million Arthur: Arcana Blood is available on Steam today.