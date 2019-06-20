MILLION ARTHUR: ARCANA BLOOD: Square Enix Has Just Released The 2D Fighting Game On Steam
Million Arthur: Arcana Blood — Square Enix and Team ARCANA's over-the-top 2D fighting game — hast just become available on Steam; seeing a worldwide release, as well as being localized outside of Japan for the first time.
Seeing a worldwide release, Square Enix and Team ARCANA's over-the-top 2D fighting game, Million Arthur: Arcana Blood finally becomes available on Steam.
The game obviously be featuring characters from the Million Arthur series, but guest fighters from Trials of Mana, Lord of Vermilion IV, and The King of Fighters series — namely Riesz, Koume Sakiyama, and Iori Yagami, respectively — will also be joining the game's roster.
Million Arthur: Arcana Blood Limited Edition was also revealed, which will be including two Million Arthur-themed wallpapers and 5 tracks from the game composed by Yoko Shimomura — who has also worked with Square Enix on other projects such as Final Fantasy XV and the Kingdom Hearts series — and is expected to become available on the 20th of August.
Check it out:
For the first time on Steam, the incredible, over-the-top 2D fighter Million Arthur: Arcana Blood is ready to kick-off! Featuring many of the popular characters from the smash hit Million Arthur series as well as a variety of guest fighters!
Million Arthur: Arcana Blood is available on Steam today.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]