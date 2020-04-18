MR LOVE: QUEEN'S CHOICE Reveals 2020 Premiere With Teaser Video And Clips From Cast Members

A new anime adaptation of the hit video game title Mr Love: Queen's Choice is headed fans' way this year. Videos with comments from the cast members and a reveal trailer were released - check it out below!

It was revealed on Friday that the romance game Mr Love: Queen's Choice's anime adaptation would be released this year. The series is being directed by Munehisa Sakai (One Piece, Pretty Guardian, Sailor Moon Crystal) with character design from Jinshichi Yamaguchi (Oshiete Maho no Pendulum: Rilo Rilo Fairilo). Emoto Entertainment is producing the anime and the scripts are being handled by Kiyoko Yoshimura (Riddle Story of Devil).

The dating simulation game was released in Chinese back in 2017, with English and Japanese versions following in 2019. Across Android and iOS the title has garnered over 90 million downloads worldwide.

Fans of the video game will be excited to learn that the voice actors are reprising their roles from the video games. Tomokazu Sugita, Tetsuya Kakihara, Yuuki Ono, and Daisuke Hirakawa are all returning as Zen, Kira, Gavin, and Simon.

Below we've compiled the reveal trailer for Mr Love: Queen's Choice, along with the videos with comments from the cast members and artwork designs for all four of them. Additionally, the poster and synopsis are also included. Be sure to check it all out and share your thoughts with us in the comments section!





















In the anime's story, the heroine inherited a company from her late father and is now in charge of a television program as its producer. However, the company is on the brink of bankruptcy due to the lack of capital. While trying to save her father's once popular program and company, she meets four potential "boyfriends." However, before she knew it, she is caught in a huge conspiracy over special powers known as "Evol."



Mr Love: Queen's Choice is set to premiere this year.