MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Number 2 Hero Hawks Is Joining The Roster

Another hero is coming to MY Hero One's Justice 2. Hit the jump for all of the awesome details as the release of Hawks, swoops in!

Once the sequel was announced to the widely successful, My Hero One's Justice, Bandai Namco Entertainment opened the flood gates on characters that would be added to the game. One's Justice 2 bolsters heroes oand villains that appeared in the series, after the defeat of One For All.

One of the more exciting reveals is the additions to some of the newer top heroes such as Sir Nighteye and Lemillion. The game also features some of the deadliest villains to have come, as of now, such as Rappa and Overhaul. Now, after the sequels release, this past March, it is time for new DLC characters to make their way into the battle.

The most recent DLC announcement is the addition of the series' number 2 hero, Hawks. The addition of Hawks not only confirms that more DLC of recently introduced heroes could be added, but that literally any character that isn't added already, could be at a later date. A video was found that shows off the movesets that can be seen below. Check it out!





Excited for the new character? Interested in picking up the game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Hawks appears on My Hero One's Justice 2 this spring via individual purchase or the season pass!