Nemesis Is The Star Of This Brand-New Gameplay Trailer For The RESIDENT EVIL 3 Remake

The latest trailer released for Capcom's highly anticipated Resident Evil 3 remake chooses to focus Nemesis; the game's viious main antagonist. Check it out!

Resident Evil 3 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning April 3rd, 2020! Return to Raccoon City as Jill Valentine escapes an unstoppable pursuer in this re-imagining of the survival horror classic.

The announcement that Capcom was remakingtook the Resident Evil fandom by surprise — a quite pleasant one, that is — since this particular title is probably the one that most players haven't been able to find in recent years.With everything that Capcom has already revealed about this new, it really does show how they've managed to bring back the series to its survival-horror roots. To be quite fair, however, they did that with, but it wasn't until theremake that they relly proved they understood what made the series good in the first place.remake is also including a new multiplayer mode in the form of the controversial, although not any more, Project Resistance — which many fans heavily criticised when it was first announced as a new game — adding even more content for players to sink their teeth in.For those fans who simply can't wait for the game to come out, Capcom has just treated us of the Resident Evil series to a brand-new, and spine-chilling gameplay trailer for the highly anticipatedremake; focusing on Nemesis, who players may remember as the game's vicious main antagonist, as well as revealing some interesting details about the game's plot.Check it out:



Resident Evil 3 is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 3rd of April in 2020.