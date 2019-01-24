Netflix Are Reportedly Developing A Series Based On The RESIDENT EVIL Franchise

According to a new report, Netflix are currently working on a TV series based on the Resident Evil franchise. Hit the jump to find out more information...





It's been three years since the last instalment in the panned Resident Evil movie series released. A reboot, on the cinematic-side, is currently in the works - its screenwriter recently revealing it to be closer to the source material than previous movie instalments.



It appears that this Netflix series will exist within either the continuity of the games themselves or that of the currently in-development film. Deadline reports that Netflix are developing a scripted series based on the popular Resident Evil franchise.It's been three years since the last instalment in the panned Resident Evil movie series released. A reboot, on the cinematic-side, is currently in the works - its screenwriterit to be closer to the source material than previous movie instalments.It appears that this Netflix series will exist within either the continuity of the games themselves or that of the currently in-development film.

This is thought as the report states that the series will "deepen the existing mythology," as well as feature "signature elements" of the series including action sequences and Easter Eggs.

Netflix's Resident Evil series will be categorised as a "Netflix global original," with production based in Germany and distribution by Constantin Film. The streaming service are reportedly in search of a showrunner to helm the project. However, we do know that the series will “explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus.”

The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.