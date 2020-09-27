Netflix Releases BIOHAZARD: INFINITE DARKNESS 3D CG Anime Trailer

It seems there's a new cg Resident Evil anime on the way as Capcom and Netflix have released a new trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (BIOHAZARD: Infinite Darkness).

Netflix has unveiled a title page for the series here: https://www.netflix.com/title/80987064

Infinite darkness is fast approaching. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/PXfhUNjPE4 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 27, 2020

Upon further digging, it seems the CG anime film was first teased two days ago during the Capcom portion of the Tokyo Game Show Live 2020 livestream. The panel focused on the upcoming release of Resident VIII: Evil Village horror survival game but also teased additional, exciting projects set for release in 2021 as part of the 25th Anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise.

The cg anime film is a separate project from the previously announced live-action Resident Evil series that will focus on the twin daughters of Albert Wesker. The show will follow Jade and Billie Wesker across two different timelines, one where the twins are 14-years-old and have just recently moved to New Raccoon City and a second timeline where Jade is 30-years-old and there's only 15 million people left on Earth in comparison to 6 billion zombies. Andrew Dabb, showrunner on The CW's Supernatural is spearheading development on the project.

In additon, there's also a reboot of the Resident Evil film series in the works from Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down).