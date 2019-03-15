New Character From The YU-GI-OH! Series Will Be Officially Playable In Bandai Namco's JUMP FORCE
It looks like recent rumors were true and nine new characters will indeed be coming to Bandai Namco's fighting extravaganza Jump Force. Today, the Japanese publisher officially announced that Seto Kaiba from the Yu-Gi-Oh! series will join the video game in April alongside a new, yet unannounced character.
Seto Kaiba, one of the most prominent characters of the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe, is officially coming to Bandai Namco's Jump Force as the Japanese publisher has outlined its post-launch roadmap for the game...
Considering that the game is already featuring 40 distinct fighters form beloved anime and manga series, its cast will consists of nearly 50 heroes and villains when it's all said and done. According to a recent leak, those nine new fighters would be Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Bleach), All Might (My Hero Academia), Katsugi Bakugo (My Hero Academia), Biscuit Krueger (Hunter X Hunter), Buu (Dragon Ball Z), Madara Uchiha (Naruto), Trafalgar D. Water Law (One Piece), and the already confirmed Seto.
Bandai has also shared new details on the game's post-launch support and you can check it out below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
