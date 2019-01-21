New Cryptic GIF Reveals YAKUZA: KIWAMI's PC Release Date As SEGA Will Launch It Next Month
PC users – rejoice, as Yakuza: Kiwami is finally coming to Steam next month, on February 19, according to a short GIF that you can see down below; 3 years after its PS and PS4 debut in Japan. The game was released in the America and Europe in August 2017, as Kiwami PC was announced in November, but the port's release date has been a secret ever since – and even now Sega still hasn't confirmed it.
It looks like Yakuza: Kiwami's PC release date has been finally revealed, as the highly anticipated Steam version of SEGA's critically acclaimed RPG video game will launch relatively soon – next month...
Yakuza: Kiwami is a reimagined version of the 1995 classic and the first game in the long-running series (think of what Capcom is currently doing with Resident Evil 2). Kiwami is an open-world action game with heavy story elopements, but couldn’t be further from the likes of GTA, as Yakuza's hysterical sense of humor that mixes slapstick comedy and genuine tragedy allows it to truly stand above the crowd.
According to Sega, Kiwami PC, features "enhanced gameplay, an expanded cinematic story, the return of the battle styles from Yakuza 0, [...] and re-recorded audio by the series cast, Kiwami is the ultimate and most “extreme” version of the original vision of the series, now optimized for PC with 4K resolutions, uncapped framerates, customizable controls and ultra-widescreen support."
While we're still waiting for the official confirmation, be sure to take a really, really close look at the GIF that recently showed up on the game's Steam page down below, teasing Yakuza: Kiwami's release date:
“Kiwami” literally translates to “Extreme” and with good reason: The game is packed with new features and content beyond just a casual up-rez of the original game. Kiwami adds tons of new story depth over the PS2 original, new distractions around the in-game setting of Kamurocho, added side quests, updated mechanics and combat, and much more. Topping it all off, Yakuza Kiwami will be getting both physical and digital editions, and for the first time in the west, will exclusively feature a re-recording of the original Japanese dialogue.
Yakuza Kiwami was released on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in Japan in 2016, and on PlayStation 4 in Europe and North America in 2017, coming to Steam on February 19, 2019.
