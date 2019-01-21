New Cryptic GIF Reveals YAKUZA: KIWAMI's PC Release Date As SEGA Will Launch It Next Month

“Kiwami” literally translates to “Extreme” and with good reason: The game is packed with new features and content beyond just a casual up-rez of the original game. Kiwami adds tons of new story depth over the PS2 original, new distractions around the in-game setting of Kamurocho, added side quests, updated mechanics and combat, and much more. Topping it all off, Yakuza Kiwami will be getting both physical and digital editions, and for the first time in the west, will exclusively feature a re-recording of the original Japanese dialogue.