New Image Showing Off Some Of The Scores That KINGDOM HEARTS III Has Been Getting Shared By Square Enix
With all of the hype surrounding Disney and Square Enix's long-awaited Kingdom Hearts III, fans of the crossover role-playing series can barely wait any longer for the title to finally become available this next Tuesday, when the game releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 29th of January.
Square Enix has shared a new image that flaunts some of the great scores that the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts III has been getting; making fans of the long-running series even more excited for the game.
Kingdom Hearts III will give a conclusion to Sora's story that began all the way back in 2002 when the game released for the PlayStation 2. The fact that having Final Fantasy characters crossing-over with characters from various Disney animated series even worked is something that pretty much no one saw coming.
Since the first game's release, the series has been consistently defying the player's imagination by taking them to the most iconic Disney worlds; from Winnie-the-Pooh's Hundred Acre Wood to Aladdin's Agrabah, and even Pirates of the Caribbeand and Toy Story.
Today, and now that we're only a few days ago from Kingdom Hearts III's release date, Square Enix has shared a new image via their verified Twitter account; flaunting some of the great reviews the game has been getting, and making fans even more excited for the game.
Take a look:
KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power.
Kingdom Hearts III will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 29th of January.
