New KINGDOM HEARTS Game Reportedly In The Works At Square Enix

Square Enix is reportedly already working on a new Kingdom Hearts game as they recently put out a job listing which alls for a developer to work on "HD development of the Kingdom Hearts series."

Kingdom Hearts III released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back in January. A new job listing seems to suggest that a new Kingdom Hearts game is already in the works at Square Enix (via).The listing calls for a developer to joing the Osaka-based Square Enix team and is specifically to do withOther than that, no information was divulged —As fourteen years passed between Kingdom Hearts II and Kingdom Hearts III; the listing likely has nothing to do with Kingdom Hearts IV — though many fans are hoping it does. As the Re:Mind DLC for Kingdom Hearts III will be releasing with in 2019, it's unlikely something to do with that as there's basically only a month left in the year.Instead, the listing could be to do with a remaster or spinoff. There's also speculation that it could be to do with a port of Kingdom Hearts III for either or both the Nintendo Switch and PC. Time will tell.

KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power.