New Trailer For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Is Inspired By The Classic Episode Recap From The Anime

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Bandai Namco has revealed quite a bunch of news about CyberConnect2's upcoming; a game that covers everything that took place in the Dragon Ball Z part of the long-running series created by Akira Toriyama.Just last week we found out thatwill be releasing on the, and that the developers had officially confimed that the Buu saga was also being included in the game.Before the Buu saga was officially revealed, it was only speculated that the game would only cover the events up until the Frieza saga, and we eventually found out that the Cell saga was also part of the game — which is great news, considering that we are now getting pretty much everything and then some.Today Bandai Namco has released a summary trailer that borrows inspiration from the classic episode recap seen in; covering the major announcements that Bandai Namco made aboutduring this year's Tokyo Game Show.Check it out:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.