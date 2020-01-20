New TV Spot Could Be Hinting That Super Sonic Will Feature In The Upcoming SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog will finally arrive in theatres on February 14th. The live-action video game movie stars Ben Schwartz as the titular speedster and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. Jeff Fowler directs and the cast also includes James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.
This action-packed, new TV spot for the upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie seems to be hinting at an appearance by Super Sonic. Find out more...
With the upcoming movie less than a month away from release, brief promotional clips have begun to air on TV and surface online. One of the newest TV spots seems to suggest that the movie will feature an appearance by Super Sonic — that's the name that Sonic goes by when he's powered up by the Chaos Emeralds. Super Sonic is capable of flight and all manner of exciting abilities.
Amidst the action-packed shots of the titular speedster taking on Dr. Robotnik's drones; at one point in the below TV spot, Super Sonic is outright namedropped and we can only hope it's an intentional tease done by the marketing team and not coincidental. Check it out below (via Gamefragger):
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
