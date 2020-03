Nintendo Unveils New LEGO SUPER MARIO Line Based On The Iconic Video Game Series

Nintendo and LEGO have collaborated on a new toyline based on the long-running Super Mario video game series. While just a teaser was released earlier this week (which didn't reveal a whole lot); they've now released a full-blown reveal trailer which shows off all there is to the upcoming LEGO sets.Unlike traditional sets, the new LEGO Super Mario ones are particularly innovative and interactive. Similar to the Super Mario Maker video game; you can use the new sets to create your own interactive Super Mario levels. How are they interactive? Well, the LEGO Super Mario figure features a few displays and sensors which allow him to collect coins and the like.Nintendo executive officer Takashi Tezuka explains (via):Then The LEGO Group's Julia Goldin:Check out the reveal trailer below (via):