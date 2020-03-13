Nintendo Unveils New LEGO SUPER MARIO Line Based On The Iconic Video Game Series
Nintendo and LEGO have collaborated on a new toyline based on the long-running Super Mario video game series. While just a teaser was released earlier this week (which didn't reveal a whole lot); they've now released a full-blown reveal trailer which shows off all there is to the upcoming LEGO sets.
Nintendo has teamed up with LEGO to bring to life a new toyline based on the long-running Super Mario video game series. Check out the upcoming sets in action...
Unlike traditional sets, the new LEGO Super Mario ones are particularly innovative and interactive. Similar to the Super Mario Maker video game; you can use the new sets to create your own interactive Super Mario levels. How are they interactive? Well, the LEGO Super Mario figure features a few displays and sensors which allow him to collect coins and the like.
Nintendo executive officer Takashi Tezuka explains (via Gamefragger): "The new product we created together with the LEGO Group seeks to combine two different styles of play. One where you freely build the world of Mario and the other where you play with Mario in the very world that you have created."
Then The LEGO Group's Julia Goldin: "By seamlessly incorporating the latest digital technology, LEGO Super Mario is a highly social, interactive and collaborative experience for kids." Check out the reveal trailer below (via Nintendo):
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]