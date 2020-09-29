NOBLESSE:ZERO A New Mobile Game Based On The WEBTOON Series Is Coming

With a new anime on the way, it only makes sense that a new video game based on Noblesse would be on the way. Hit the jump to check out the new trailer for Nobelsse:Zero !

Since the streaming service, Crunchyroll, has been bringing tons of new originals to their library, fans of anime have been able to get a taste of the creative storytelling styles coming out of Korean Manhwa. This includes new shows like Tower of God and The God of High School, which have both been huge successes.

Now, another new manhwa turned anime is coming to the service titled, Noblesse, a supernatural action series that has actually gotten the anime treatment before! The show has been highly anticipated, and fans cant wait to sink their teeth into it when the October premiere arrives.

Since the show has already had such a huge following, a brand new mobile game has even been announced titled, Noblesse:Zero. As of now, not much is known about what the game is like, but it has been confirmed to be an RPG. Pre-registration is available now on the official website, and there has even been a brand new trailer released that shows off glimpses of gameplay.

For now, there is no release date set for the game, but there is hope that it will arrive sooner rather than later. Make sure to check out the new trailer below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Raizel awakens from his 820-year slumber. He holds the special title of Noblesse, a pure-blooded Noble and protector of all other Nobles. In an attempt to protect Raizel, his servant Frankenstein enrolls him at Ye Ran High School, where Raizel learns the simple and quotidian routines of the human world through his classmates.

However, the Union, a secret society plotting to take over the world, dispatches modified humans and gradually encroaches on Raizel’s life, causing him to wield his mighty power to protect those around him...

After 820 years of intrigue, the secrets behind his slumber are finally revealed, and Raizel’s absolute protection as the Noblesse begins!



Noblesse:Zero releases in the App Store and Google Play soon! Pre-registration is available here!