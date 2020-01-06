ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Charlotte Cracker Announced As New DLC Character

A new DLC character is coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4! Hit the jump for all of the info released for the character, so far!

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is one of manga's most successful series. The manga has been in publication for over 20 years and the anime is one of hte longest, if not the longest, running series in history. The series tells the story of a young man named Monkey D. Luffy, who builds a pirate crew named the Straw Hats, in an effort to hunt down the fabled one piece; a highly sough after treasure. With the help of Luffy's stretching "Gum-Gum" powers, he and his crew will defeat any foes to reach the treasure. The series released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and still continues to release in the the publication.

The franchise has been such a success that it even spread to video games. Its most recent release, Bandai Namco Entertainment's One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, takes the dynasty warriors style of gameplay and gives players a digested version of the series, over the course of four games, while also allowing fans to take an active part in the story. One of the biggest pulls of the game series has been its incredibly huge list of playable characters. The best part about it, in fact, is that new characters are still getting released!

The most recent announcement comes from the 26th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, which has revealed that soon Charlotte Cracker would be coming to the game as the latest DLC character, as apart of the game's "Character Pack 1". His character announcement comes after the reveal that Charlotte Smoothie was also coming to the game. While no release date has been given, it has been understood that the DLC will be coming this summer.





Excited for the new character? Planning on picking up a copy of the game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is available now for all major consoles and PC!