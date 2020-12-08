ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Killer Is The Latest DLC For The Hit Game In The New Character Pack

Another great character is joining the roster of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4's new character pack! Hit the jump for more details on the latest DLC character pack!

One of Bandai Namco Entertainment's most successful game series has been One Piece: Pirate Warriors. Following a similar hack and slash style as Hyrule Warriors, the franchise allows players to get a condensed rundown of the long-running series, while also playing as some of the best characters in the series.

Now on its fourth game, the Pirate Warriors franchise has created a truly unique experience that allows for each playable character to have their own personality and playstyle. The most recent installment to the series, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, bolsters possibly the biggest roster the game has seen, yet!

During the first DLC character pack, characters such as the Charlotte Smoothie and Cracker, along with Vinsmoke Judge, were available to play late last month. Since then, the next three characters for the second character pack will be coming soon and have already announced X Drake and, most recently, Killer!

As of now, only some screenshots were released, but as the release date of the character pack grows closer, there will most likely be some gameplay footage shown. Until then, make sure to check out the screenshots, and we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





This story takes the unfinished Wano arc and makes the story something new.



One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4's Character Pack 2 is coming soon!