ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS First DLC Character Announced
Based on the manga and anime series of the same name, Bandai Namco Entertainment had recently relaeased the three vs three fighting game One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, to fans last February. The game which features characters from ONE and Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man series, has not even been out a full month and the first announcement from its upcoming DLC pack have already been revealed!
With the first character pack coming in April, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump revelaed that the new pack is set to include character items and avatar parts along with the games first DLC character, marital artist, Suiryu! There will also be a free update, later in April, that will be adding a new stage! The second pack is set to release in spring and the third and fourth are set to come this summer.
Excited for the new character? Curious to see what is next? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, is out on PS4, Xbox One and PC!
