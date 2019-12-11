Paramount Pictures UK Releases Alternate Version Of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Trailer; New Posters
Paramount Pictures UK has released an alternate version of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie which shows off even more footage. The studio has also released some international posters.
Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for their upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog
movie earlier today — you can check that out here.
Following this Paramount Pictures UK released a different version of the same trailer which features even more footage as well as alternate versions of scenes from the main trailer — you can check that out below.
As well as an alternate trailer, Paramount Pictures has released some new posters for the Sonic the Hedgehog
movie. One provides us with a good look at Sonic (played by Ben Schwartz) as well as Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. The other two are international posters and thus feature a different language and release date to the main one.
Simply click the "View List" button below to view them all at once. To see them individually, click the "Next" button.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]