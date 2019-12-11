Paramount Pictures UK Releases Alternate Version Of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Trailer; New Posters

Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for their upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie earlier today —Following this Paramount Pictures UK released a different version of the same trailer which features even more footage as well as alternate versions of scenes from the main trailer — you can check that out below.As well as an alternate trailer, Paramount Pictures has released some new posters for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. One provides us with a good look at Sonic (played by Ben Schwartz) as well as Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. The other two are international posters and thus feature a different language and release date to the main one.Simply click the "View List" button below to view them all at once. To see them individually, click the "Next" button.