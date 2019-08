RECORD OF LODOSS WAR: Side Scrolling Game Launching On Steam In 2020

Earlier this last week, Sneaker Bunko announced that the Record of Lodoss War side-scrolling game will be launching on Steam's Early Access program this fall, with a full release in early spring next year. Check out two of the screenshots they revealed with the announcement down below!The game will mostly focus on Deedlit navigating a dungeon alone as she avoids traps and vanquishes enemies to reunite with the rest of her party. The game will be developed by Den-Fami Nico Gamer's team ladybug.Are you a fan of the Lodoss War anime or manga series? Are you going to be trying this game out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below and stay tuned for more news!