RESIDENT EVIL 2 Is Getting Close To The Original's Cumulative Result After Its First-Week Sales
Capcom announced today that Resident Evil 2 has shipped over 3 million copies worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. They didn’t say how many copies were sold-through to consumers, but it's clear that the reimagined RE2 has been performing even better than Resident Evil 7: Biohazard over the same time period as the 2017 RE video game shipped 2,5 million copies in its first-week sales.
According to the latest Capcom report, the recently released Resident Evil 2 shipped 3 million units during its first week of sales, closing in on the cumulative result of the 1999 game – 4.96 million...
RE7 launched on January 24, 2017, so it's easy to compare the title rather fairly as RE2 was released on the 25th of January. Two years ago, Capcom announced that RE7 was their fifth best-selling game of all-time, with a total of 5.7 million units sold, but it will likely change relatively soon with RE2 outselling the title. Since the first entry debuted in 1996, over 88 million RE games have been sold worldwide.
When it comes to comparing the critically acclaimed original and the recent remake, 2019's RE2 has already nearly surpassed the cumulative sales of the 1999 title – 4.96 million units. Considering that the classic horror is the fourth best-selling game in the long-running Resident Evil franchise, its vastly improved and modernizes remake should easily take its place relatively soon. With Devil May Cry V on the horizon (coming to XO, PS4, and PC March 8th), we may be looking at a true Capcom renaissance.
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC NOW!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]