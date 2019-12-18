RESIDENT EVIL 3 Remake Will Be More Action-Oriented, According To The Game's Producers

The Resident Evil 3 remake will be more action-oriented than the remake of Resident Evil 2 , according to the game's producers; upcoming remake currently in its final adjustments.

Resident Evil 3 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning April 3rd, 2020! Return to Raccoon City as Jill Valentine escapes an unstoppable pursuer in this re-imagining of the survival horror classic.

When theremake released in January of this year, fans of Capcom's long-running survival-horror series felt like the developers had finally managed to go back to the series', well, survival-horror roots. While the game is, indeed, a remake, it still did new things that kept things fresh for long-time fans.The game was so well-received that Capcom considered to remake, and they finally announced thatremake will be releasing for consoles and PC on theAccording toProducers Masao Kawada and Peter J. Fabiano, during an interview with Famitsu, this new remade version of the original game will actually be a bit more action-oriented than the newKawada has also revealed that theremake is ints final stages of development and, for that reason, it will not be delayed; being able to meet the release date Capcom has already set for the game.When it comes to the characters' looks, the producers of the game reveal that the developers did make some slight changes to both Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira, but the essence of these characters has remained completely intact.



